Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 24 Velto Cars SA :
* Robert Kwiatkowski buys 28.6 million shares representing 20.17 pct stake in Velto Cars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
JAKARTA, May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21 billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and electronic factories.