BRIEF-HSBC posts Q1 reported profit before tax of $5.0 bln, down 19 pct
* Common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.3% and a leverage ratio of 5.5% as at quarter end
Nov 24 (Reuters) -
* French investment group Wendel, which has a 13.3 percent stake in Saham Group, confirmed an earlier deal whereby South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam would buy nearly one-third of Saham Finances
* Wendel said the deal would boost Saham's long-term value. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
HONG KONG, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in first quarter profit, as Europe's biggest bank battles to restore flagging revenues following its restructuring.