Nov 25 Ablynx NV :
* Announces nanobody drug discovery collaboration with Novo
Nordisk A/S
* Ablynx to receive a 5 million euro ($5.3 million) upfront
payment, research funding, potential future milestones and
royalties on net sale
* If Novo Nordisk decides to exercise option to second
programme, company will pay ablynx an exercise fee of 4 million
euros
* Collaboration and licensing agreement with Novo Nordisk to
discover and develop novel multi-specific Nanobody drug
candidates
* In addition, Ablynx is eligible to receive potential
development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up
to 182 million euros per programme
* Novo Nordisk will be responsible for the development,
manufacturing and commercialisation of any products resulting
from this agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9384 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)