BRIEF-TIS to transfer business to wholly owned unit
* Says it plans to transfer the business of on-site customer service in Hamamatsu to a wholly owned unit TIS Solution Link Inc., on July 1
Nov 25 RNTS Media NV :
* Revenue increased 17.4 pct to 56.6 million euros ($60.4 million) in Q1-Q3
* 9-month adjusted EBITDA loss 11.4 million euros versus profit 1.2 million euros year ago
* 9-month adjusted loss after tax 11.5 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .