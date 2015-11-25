BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 25 Skanska AB
* Nomination committee proposes new chairman
* Says has today proposed that Hans Biorck be elected new chairman
* Says Biorck served as CFO at Skanska from 2001-2011 and is a Board member of Trelleborg AB, LKAB AB and Bure Equity AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.