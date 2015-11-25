BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 25 Evli Pankki Oyj :
* A total of 10,712,838 offered shares were subscribed in entire IPO and therefore IPO was oversubscribed 5.1 times
* A total of 8,297,311 shares were subscribed for in institutional offering, which was oversubscribed 4.6 times
* A total of 2,415,527 shares were subscribed for in public offering, which was oversubscribed 8.1 times
* Subscription price of offered shares was 6.75 euros per share
* In IPO, company will collect about 14.2 million euros ($15.2 million) in total before costs
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.