BRIEF-TIS to transfer business to wholly owned unit
* Says it plans to transfer the business of on-site customer service in Hamamatsu to a wholly owned unit TIS Solution Link Inc., on July 1
Nov 25 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Unit Assicom acquires 95 percent stake in Datafin Srl for 1.9 million euros ($2.03 million)
* Datafin Srl supports companies in the analysis of economic situation and financial position of counterparties for a proper risk assessment of loans
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .