Fitch Rates Sri Lanka's USD Bond 'B+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka's upcoming US dollar-denominated bonds an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating is in line with Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be sensitive to any changes in Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. In February 2017, Fitch affirmed Sri Lank