PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 24 Fourlis SA :
* 9-month turnover 295.6 million euro ($314.31 million) versus 295.6 million euro year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 18.3 million euro versus 14.3 million euro year ago
* 9-month net profit 3.6 million euro versus loss 10.2 million euro year ago
* 9-month Ikea turnover 194.1 million euro versus 187.7 million euro year ago
* 9-month Intersport turnover 96.7 million euro versus 91.3 million euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1jhXFhj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
