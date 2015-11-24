PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 24 HanseYachts AG :
* Sees in FY 2015/2016 clearly more positive EBITDA over the previous year
* Cumulative order intake in Q1 increased compared to the previous year by 20 pct to a volume of 37.1 million euros ($39.46 million)
* Q1 EBITDA has improved significantly compared to the same period last year by 2.2 million euros to -0.9 million euros
* Q1 EBIT is now at -2.2 million euros and thus improved by 2.0 million euros over the previous year
* Q1 net result of -2.5 million euros (previous year -4.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.