Nov 24 Indivior Plc :

* Announced that it has received a complete response letter from U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) regarding its new drug application for naloxone nasal spray

* Response was principally focused on clinical pharmacology that found early stage uptake of naloxone nasal spray did not fully meet FDA's threshold as determined by reference product

* Indivior is evaluating FDA's comments to determine next steps to address FDA's findings