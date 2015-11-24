BRIEF-Centene Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
Nov 24 Indivior Plc :
* Announced that it has received a complete response letter from U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) regarding its new drug application for naloxone nasal spray
* Response was principally focused on clinical pharmacology that found early stage uptake of naloxone nasal spray did not fully meet FDA's threshold as determined by reference product
* Indivior is evaluating FDA's comments to determine next steps to address FDA's findings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion