PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 25 ABC Motors Company Ltd :
* Says note programme of aggregate nominal amount of up to 300,000,000 rupees
* Says first tranche for aggregate nominal amount of up to 150 million rupees to be offered via private placement
* Says notes are fixed rate unsecured and subordinated
* Says intends to use proceeds of first tranche for construction project at port louis, enhancement of car leasing activities, debt restructuring Source: bit.ly/1XpTUDW Further company coverage:
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured