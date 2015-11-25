BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 25 Vukile Property Fund Ltd :
* Distribution for six months ended Sept.30, 2015 has increased by 7 pct to 63.222 cents per share (prior period: 59.086 cents)
* Net asset value per share for six months ended September of 1774 cents versus 1538 cents
* Net profit available for distribution, before adjustments, of R426.3 million for six months to Sept. 30 versus R333.8 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.