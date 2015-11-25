Nov 25 Vukile Property Fund Ltd :

* Distribution for six months ended Sept.30, 2015 has increased by 7 pct to 63.222 cents per share (prior period: 59.086 cents)

* Net asset value per share for six months ended September of 1774 cents versus 1538 cents

* Net profit available for distribution, before adjustments, of R426.3 million for six months to Sept. 30 versus R333.8 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: