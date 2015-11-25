Nov 25 Sygnia Ltd :

* Assets under management and administration of R137 billion as at Sept. 30. 2015, up 21.4 pct

* FY profit after tax of R59.3 million, up 54.2 pct

* FY headline earnings and diluted headline earnings per share of 60.40 cents, up 43.4 pct

* FY total dividend per share of 41.07 cents