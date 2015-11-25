BRIEF-Devoran appoints Przemyslaw Marczak new CEO
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT DISMISSED SLAWOMIR KARASZEWSKI AS THE COMPANY'S CEO
Nov 25 Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* Management believes there will be a decline in sales for 2015 as a whole (like-for-like) compared to previous year and negative EBITDA result in single-digit millions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .