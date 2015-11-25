BRIEF-TIS to transfer business to wholly owned unit
* Says it plans to transfer the business of on-site customer service in Hamamatsu to a wholly owned unit TIS Solution Link Inc., on July 1
Nov 25 Raysearch
* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 20.1 million vs year-ago 18.2 million
* Q3 net sales for period amounted to SEK 100.6 million vs year-ago 71.6 million
* Q3 order intake excluding service agreements amounted to SEK 109.0 million vs year-ago 42.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .