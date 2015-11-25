BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 25 Corem :
* Acquires Fyllinge 20:466 property in Halmstad
* Property value is 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.5 million)
* Effective date is Oct. 27
($1 = 8.6772 Swedish crowns)
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.