Nov 25 Tigenix NV :
* Tigenix to raise capital via a private placement of new
shares
* Launch of a private placement of up to 9,106,180 new
shares (5.4 pct of current share capital)
* Up to 4,149,286 new shares will be offered through an
accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors within
European Economic Area
* Will issue 4,956,894 new shares to Cormorant Global
Healthcare Master Fund, LP at a subscription price of 0.95 euros
per share
* To use net proceeds of private placement to advance in
CX601 marketing authorization approval process in europe and
technology transfer of CX601 to Lonza
* Has decided to cancel preferential subscription rights of
existing shareholders in framework of this transaction
* Accelerated bookbuild will start on Nov. 25
