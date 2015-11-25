BRIEF-Devoran appoints Przemyslaw Marczak new CEO
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT DISMISSED SLAWOMIR KARASZEWSKI AS THE COMPANY'S CEO
Nov 25 Eaagads Ltd :
* 6-months ended Sept 30, 2015 profit before tax of 13.6 million shillings versus 18.8 million shillings year ago
* "directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for period ended 30 sept 2015"
* 6 months ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of 44.7 million shillings versus 42.0 million shillings year ago Source: bit.ly/1jj4DCE Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT DISMISSED SLAWOMIR KARASZEWSKI AS THE COMPANY'S CEO
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .