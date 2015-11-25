Nov 25 MMI Holdings Ltd :

* New single premium inflows for 3 months to Sept. 30 were 3 pct higher than prior year

* Q1 new business recurring premiums were lower than same quarter of 2014

* Q1 annual premium equivalent of 309 million rand versus 624 million rand

* Persistency has improved slightly during quarter and remains better than targeted range