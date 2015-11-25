BRIEF-Novae says written premiums up 13.8 pct in Q1 at constant currency
* GWP of 354.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 282.8 mln stg); 13.8 pct growth at constant rates of exchange during period
Nov 25 MMI Holdings Ltd :
* New single premium inflows for 3 months to Sept. 30 were 3 pct higher than prior year
* Q1 new business recurring premiums were lower than same quarter of 2014
* Q1 annual premium equivalent of 309 million rand versus 624 million rand
* Persistency has improved slightly during quarter and remains better than targeted range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GWP of 354.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 282.8 mln stg); 13.8 pct growth at constant rates of exchange during period
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 74.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO