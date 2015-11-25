BRIEF-TIS to transfer business to wholly owned unit
* Says it plans to transfer the business of on-site customer service in Hamamatsu to a wholly owned unit TIS Solution Link Inc., on July 1
Nov 25 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Empir Informatics AB buys 3,200,000 shares in MSC Group AB, corresponding to 28.5 pct of number of shares in the company
* Prior to transaction Empir Informatics held no shares in MSC Group
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .