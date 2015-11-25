Nov 25 United International Enterprises Ltd :

* Q3 revenue $66.1 million versus $87.4 million year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit $21.9 million versus $8.9 million year ago

* Sees UIE's net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2015 should to be better than the result reported in 2014

* Sees fair value adjustment recognised in UIE's income statement for Q4 2015 to be positive

