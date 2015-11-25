BRIEF-Devoran appoints Przemyslaw Marczak new CEO
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT DISMISSED SLAWOMIR KARASZEWSKI AS THE COMPANY'S CEO
Nov 25 United International Enterprises Ltd :
* Q3 revenue $66.1 million versus $87.4 million year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit $21.9 million versus $8.9 million year ago
* Sees UIE's net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2015 should to be better than the result reported in 2014
* Sees fair value adjustment recognised in UIE's income statement for Q4 2015 to be positive
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT DISMISSED SLAWOMIR KARASZEWSKI AS THE COMPANY'S CEO
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .