BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 25 Azimut Holding SpA :
* To acquire entire capital of Harvest Wealth (HW) via its Australian subsidiary, Az Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA)
* Agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of HW's equity for AZ NGA shares and progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years
* Remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to founding partners in cash over a period of two years
* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of around A$ 2.6 million ($1.89 million)
* Closing of the transaction is expected in December upon satisfaction of some conditions precedent provided in the sale and purchase agreement
($1 = 1.3755 Australian dollars)
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.