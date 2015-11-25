BRIEF-Devoran appoints Przemyslaw Marczak new CEO
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT DISMISSED SLAWOMIR KARASZEWSKI AS THE COMPANY'S CEO
Nov 25 Stylepit A/S :
* Extension of offer period to Dec. 10
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .