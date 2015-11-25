BRIEF-Lollands Bank Q1 net profit up at DKK 20.1 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 20.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 25 SIM Capital Alliance Value Fund :
* FY-ended June 30, 2015 total revenue of 52.9 million naira versus 533.3 million naira year ago
* FY 2015 net operating loss before taxation of 17.2 million naira versus profit of 452.8 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1T2Svly Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 20.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* At this point in time, it is uncertain what financial impact of levy will be on NAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: