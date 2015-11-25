BRIEF-Lollands Bank Q1 net profit up at DKK 20.1 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 20.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 25 LVenture Group SpA :
* Increases investment in Soundreef SpA by 250,000 euros ($264,500.00)
* Investment follows an investment made in Feb. 2011
* Investment is part of co-investment with VAM Investments who will invest 3.2 million euros
* Soundreef SpA is a company born in Italy for the management of royalties in the European music industry sector and owns 100 percent of UK's Soundreef Ltd
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* At this point in time, it is uncertain what financial impact of levy will be on NAB