Nov 25 LVenture Group SpA :

* Increases investment in Soundreef SpA by 250,000 euros ($264,500.00)

* Investment follows an investment made in Feb. 2011

* Investment is part of co-investment with VAM Investments who will invest 3.2 million euros

* Soundreef SpA is a company born in Italy for the management of royalties in the European music industry sector and owns 100 percent of UK's Soundreef Ltd

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)