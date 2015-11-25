UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10
May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 25 Sensys Gatso Group AB
* Says wins order from customer in the Middle East worth 6.6 mln SEK
* Says delivery planned for Q1 2016 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says April sales up 1.5 percent y/y at T$69.2 billion ($2.29 billion)