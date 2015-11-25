BRIEF-EQL Pharma: Kaliumklorid EQL Pharma approved by Danish Medicines Agency
* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT KALIUMKLORID EQL PHARMA (POTASSIUM CHLORIDE TABLETS) WAS APPROVED BY DANISH MEDICINES AGENCY
Nov 25 Hafslund ASA :
* Receives long-term loan from Nordic Investment Bank
* Loan will be part of financing of new smart meters for electric grid-customers in concession area of Hafslund Nett in Oslo and surrounding municipalities
* 700 million Norwegian crown ($80.75 million) loan has a tenor of 15 years with amortizations from year 5 to 15
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6688 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT KALIUMKLORID EQL PHARMA (POTASSIUM CHLORIDE TABLETS) WAS APPROVED BY DANISH MEDICINES AGENCY
* Provides update on STRATOS 1 phase iii trial of tralokinumab in severe, uncontrolled asthma