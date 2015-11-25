Nov 25 Hafslund ASA :

* Receives long-term loan from Nordic Investment Bank

* Loan will be part of financing of new smart meters for electric grid-customers in concession area of Hafslund Nett in Oslo and surrounding municipalities

* 700 million Norwegian crown ($80.75 million) loan has a tenor of 15 years with amortizations from year 5 to 15

