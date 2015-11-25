BRIEF-EQL Pharma: Kaliumklorid EQL Pharma approved by Danish Medicines Agency
* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT KALIUMKLORID EQL PHARMA (POTASSIUM CHLORIDE TABLETS) WAS APPROVED BY DANISH MEDICINES AGENCY
Nov 25 Glycorex Transplantation publ AB :
* Rights issue significantly oversubscribed
* Will receive the entire capital of 8.55 million Swedish crowns ($975,704.39) as planned
* Received clearance to sell Glycosorb-ABO in Kuwait
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7629 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT KALIUMKLORID EQL PHARMA (POTASSIUM CHLORIDE TABLETS) WAS APPROVED BY DANISH MEDICINES AGENCY
* Provides update on STRATOS 1 phase iii trial of tralokinumab in severe, uncontrolled asthma