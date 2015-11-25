Nov 25 Piquadro SpA :

* Reports H1 2015/2016 (semester ended Sept. 30) attributable net profit 2.29 million euros ($2.42 million) versus 2.27 million euros a year ago

* H1 2015/2016 net profit 2.3 million euros versus 2.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 2015/2016 total revenues 33.6 million euros versus 32.7 million euros a year ago

* Management foresees a positive trend for the rest of FY 2015/2016 and growing rates, similar to those experienced in the first semester

* In FY 2015/2016 management expects operating margins to grow thanks to the reorganization of less profitable business areas

