BRIEF-IP Group portfolio fair value at 652.1 mln stg at April 30
* As at April 30, fair value of group's portfolio was 652.1 million stg versus 614.0 million stg at Dec. 31, 2016
Nov 25 Quantum Genomics SA :
* Company's scientific advisory board recommends next multicentric clinical trials in Europe and United States
* Scientific Advisory Board discussed broadening the scope of the next clinical trials in Europe and the United States to adopt a multicentric approach, for both high blood pressure (QGC001 program) and heart failure (QGC101 program)
* Says to speed its development of heart failure treatments, it has set itself the goal of launching a Phase IIa clinical trial in humans by mid-2016 Source text: bit.ly/1SkhNvx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* As at April 30, fair value of group's portfolio was 652.1 million stg versus 614.0 million stg at Dec. 31, 2016
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 9.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 7.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO