Nov 25 Erlebnis Akademie AG :

* Will continue as planned with the beginning of 2016, the realization of two new canopy pathway projects

* Projects in Saarland and Czech Johannisbad to be implemented in 2016

* Full gross proceeds amounting to approximately 1.45 million euros ($1.54 million) flowing into the project financing

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)