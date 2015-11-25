BRIEF-Vitec expects FY results to be slightly ahead of mkt estimates
* Board now expects full year results to be slightly ahead of current market consensus
Nov 25 Erlebnis Akademie AG :
* Will continue as planned with the beginning of 2016, the realization of two new canopy pathway projects
* Projects in Saarland and Czech Johannisbad to be implemented in 2016
* Full gross proceeds amounting to approximately 1.45 million euros ($1.54 million) flowing into the project financing
* Says it scraps plan to jointly set up venture capital JV as partner failed to meet requirements