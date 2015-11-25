BRIEF-Vitec expects FY results to be slightly ahead of mkt estimates
* Board now expects full year results to be slightly ahead of current market consensus
Nov 25 Italia Independent Group SpA :
* Shareholders approve share buyback of up to 5 percent of share capital for up to 3.5 million euros ($3.72 million) in the next 18 months
* Says it scraps plan to jointly set up venture capital JV as partner failed to meet requirements