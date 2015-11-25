Nov 25 Norinvest Holding SA :

* Subsidiary Banque Cramer & Cie SA has sold the real estate assets it holds in Lausanne for a consideration of 38 million Swiss francs ($37.19 million)

* Banque Cramer & Cie SA has entered into a lease agreement with the purchaser pertaining to the premises it occupies in Lausanne Source text: bit.ly/1IaSprt Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0219 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)