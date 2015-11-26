Nov 26 Quantum Foods Holdings :
* FY group revenue decreased by 2.6 pct to R3.5 billion
* FY operating profit increased by R184.9 million from a
loss of R20.9 million in 2014
* FY headline earnings per share improved to 54 cents from
11 cents per share of 2014
* Eggs and layer livestock business performance improved
from a loss in 2014 to achieving an operating margin of 3.5 pct
in 2015
* We expect high input costs coupled with a weak economy to
put pressure on group's profitability in 2016
* Gross dividend of 10 cents per share has been approved and
declared by board for year ended Sept. 30, 2015
* Net book value at Sept. 30, 2015 of R923.3 million
