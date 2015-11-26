Nov 26 Stenprop Ltd :
* Basic earnings attributable to shareholders for six-month
period to Sept.30, 2015 were 27.3 million euros (2014 pro forma:
9.2 million euros)
* EPS for six mths ended Sept.30 of 9.86 cents (2014 pro
forma: 3.69 cents)
* Headline earnings for six months to September were 13.5
million euros (2014 pro forma: 11.2 million euros) equating to
HEPS of 4.88 cents (2014 pro forma: 4.48 cents)
* Declared a dividend of 4.2 cents per share, relating to
six months to Sept.30, 2015
* Sees adjusted diluted EPRA EPS for year ended March 31,
2016 of 10.32 cents per share, we remain on track to achieve our
forecast
* Fluctuations in exchange rates used in our forecast will
impact earnings
* H1 EPRA net asset value per share of 1.68 euros, an
increase of 1.8 pct since year-end
