Nov 26 Noemalife SpA :

* Issues "Noemalife S.P.A. 5,45% 2015-2020" bonds with nominal value 10 million euros ($10.62 million) reserved exclusively to qualified investors

* Bonds worth 8 million euros were subscribed for by Duemme SGR SpA and bonds worth 2 million euros by Banca Popolare di Bari ScpA

