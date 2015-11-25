BRIEF-TIS to transfer business to wholly owned unit
* Says it plans to transfer the business of on-site customer service in Hamamatsu to a wholly owned unit TIS Solution Link Inc., on July 1
Nov 25 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Q3 revenue 20.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.4 million) versus 9.1 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 0.8 million crowns versus loss 0.9 million crowns year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7057 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .