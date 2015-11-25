BRIEF-Lollands Bank Q1 net profit up at DKK 20.1 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 20.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 25 Aurskog Sparebank :
* Updates indicative price range in ongoing bookbuilding to 177 - 180 Norwegian crowns ($20.48 - $20.83) per new equity certificate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6431 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 20.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* At this point in time, it is uncertain what financial impact of levy will be on NAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: