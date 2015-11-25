UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10
May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 25 RTX A/S :
* Q4 revenue 85.1 million Danish crowns ($12.1 million) versus 69.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 10.6 million crowns versus 7.2 million crowns year ago
* Expects 2015/16 revenue to range between 365 million-380 million crowns
* Expects 2015/16 EBIT between 54 million-60 million crowns and EBITDA between 58 million-66 million crowns
* Recommends dividends of 2.00 Danish crowns per share along with a share repurchase programme of 35.0 million Danish crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0492 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says April sales up 1.5 percent y/y at T$69.2 billion ($2.29 billion)