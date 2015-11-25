Nov 25 FastPartner AB :

* Buys 11 properties in Stockholm

* Aggregate purchase price for the 11 properties amounts to 825 million Swedish crowns ($94.28 million)

* Total annual rental value of properties is 136 million crowns

* Possession of properties takes place Dec. 8 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7501 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)