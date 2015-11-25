BRIEF-Novae says written premiums up 13.8 pct in Q1 at constant currency
* GWP of 354.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 282.8 mln stg); 13.8 pct growth at constant rates of exchange during period
Nov 25 FastPartner AB :
* Buys 11 properties in Stockholm
* Aggregate purchase price for the 11 properties amounts to 825 million Swedish crowns ($94.28 million)
* Total annual rental value of properties is 136 million crowns
* Possession of properties takes place Dec. 8 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7501 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 74.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO