Nov 25 Standard Chartered Bank Kenya :

* 9 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group net interest income of 13.47 billion shillings versus 13.31 billion shillings year ago

* 9 months group profit before tax and exceptional items of 8.96 billion shillings versus 11.22 billion shillings year ago

* Payment of interim dividend of 4.50 shillings per ordinary share of 5.00 shillings