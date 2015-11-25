BRIEF-JCR assigns Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund's rating at "A-" and announces stable rating outlook
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd(JCR) has assigned the company's rating at "A-"
Nov 25 Renergen Ltd :
* Clive Angel has resigned as an executive director and financial director of company having served his term which terminates upon approval of acquisition
* Nick Mitchell has been appointed as an executive director of company and chief operating officer
* Fulu Ravele has been appointed as financial director of company
* Says it acquired a plot of land located in Tokyo, for apartment building development, on May 10