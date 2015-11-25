BRIEF-EQL Pharma: Kaliumklorid EQL Pharma approved by Danish Medicines Agency
* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT KALIUMKLORID EQL PHARMA (POTASSIUM CHLORIDE TABLETS) WAS APPROVED BY DANISH MEDICINES AGENCY
Nov 25 Crookes Brothers Ltd :
* Sees headline earnings per share for 6 months to Sept. 30 to be between 174.8 and 188.0 cents, being an increase of between 164.8% and 184.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Takata Corp on Wednesday reported a full-year net loss of 79.6 billion yen ($699.04 million) - its third consecutive annual loss - as the embattled auto parts maker faces bankruptcy over costs related to the recall of its potentially deadly air bag inflators.