BRIEF-JCR assigns Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund's rating at "A-" and announces stable rating outlook
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd(JCR) has assigned the company's rating at "A-"
Nov 25 Stratcorp Ltd :
* Headline and diluted headline loss for 6 months to Aug. 31 of 1.63 cents/shr
* Financial products division remains profitable
* Revenue for 6 months to Aug. 31 declined from 12.5 million rand to 9.3 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd(JCR) has assigned the company's rating at "A-"
* Says it acquired a plot of land located in Tokyo, for apartment building development, on May 10