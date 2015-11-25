BRIEF-EQL Pharma: Kaliumklorid EQL Pharma approved by Danish Medicines Agency
* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT KALIUMKLORID EQL PHARMA (POTASSIUM CHLORIDE TABLETS) WAS APPROVED BY DANISH MEDICINES AGENCY
Nov 25 Papoutsanis Industrial And Commercial Of Consumer Goods SA :
* 9-Month turnover 11.7 million euros ($12.39 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago
* 9-Month net loss 397,191 euros versus profit 315,372 euros year ago
* 9-Month EBITDA 1.2 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 1.4 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1kTw6wn
Net cash on Sept. 30, 1.4 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Takata Corp on Wednesday reported a full-year net loss of 79.6 billion yen ($699.04 million) - its third consecutive annual loss - as the embattled auto parts maker faces bankruptcy over costs related to the recall of its potentially deadly air bag inflators.