BRIEF-Vitec expects FY results to be slightly ahead of mkt estimates
* Board now expects full year results to be slightly ahead of current market consensus
Nov 25 Rainbow Tours SA :
* Oct. 2015 revenue 43.6 million zlotys ($10.84 million), up 8.2 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0217 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board now expects full year results to be slightly ahead of current market consensus
* Says it scraps plan to jointly set up venture capital JV as partner failed to meet requirements