BRIEF-Vitec expects FY results to be slightly ahead of mkt estimates
* Board now expects full year results to be slightly ahead of current market consensus
Nov 25 Elior Participations SCA :
* Says it has been awarded, via its Spanish subsidiary Serunion, the catering services contract for the Camp Nou football stadium and Palau Blaugrana sports complex in Barcelona
* Says it scraps plan to jointly set up venture capital JV as partner failed to meet requirements