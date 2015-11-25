BRIEF-BGEO Q1 profit rises
* 1Q17 profit was GEL 108.2mln ($44.2mln/GBP 35.6mln), up 24.3% y-o-y
Nov 25 IDI SCA
* Says its 9 month NAV has grown 12.3 percent from Jan. 1 and 4.62 percent from June 30
* Says NAV stood at 35.30 euros ($37.53) per share at Sept. 30, 2015 compared to 32.68 euros per share at Dec. 31, 2014
* Says disposed of 70 million euros investment capacity at Sept. 30
* Reports Q3 consolidated revenue of 445,000 euros compared to 132,000 euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1XfFGdZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ISSUE OF ORNANE 2023 FOR MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 20 MILLION ($21.8 MILLION)