Nov 25 IDI SCA

* Says its 9 month NAV has grown 12.3 percent from Jan. 1 and 4.62 percent from June 30

* Says NAV stood at 35.30 euros ($37.53) per share at Sept. 30, 2015 compared to 32.68 euros per share at Dec. 31, 2014

* Says disposed of 70 million euros investment capacity at Sept. 30

* Reports Q3 consolidated revenue of 445,000 euros compared to 132,000 euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1XfFGdZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)