Nov 25 Euromedis Groupe SA :

* Reports FY net income group share of 2.5 million euros ($2.66 million) compared to 2.6 million euros a year ago

* FY EBITDA is 4.0 million euros compared to 5.8 million euros a year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.12 euro per share, growth of 20 percent

* Sees 2015/2016 consolidated revenue growth about 5 percent, to reach 75 million euros

* Maintains target of 100 million euros in revenue by 2016/2017

* Reports Q1 consolidated revenue of 17.3 million euros compared to 16.8 million euros a year ago